IPL 2021: Players auction date and venue announced

IPL 2021 auctions date have been announced.

All the eight franchises will take part in the mini-auction.

On Wednesday, date of the much-awaited players’ auction for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) was announced by IPL’s official Twitter handle. It also revealed the venue where IPL 2021 auction shall take place.

The auction will occur in Chennai on February 18, a day after the second Test between India and England.

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️ Venue 📍: Chennai How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍 Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

The mini-auction will feature all the eight teams bidding for players. They had submitted their list of retained and released players on January 20. The trading window is currently active and is supposed to close on February 4.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained the maximum number of players – 22 – while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have the least 12 players in their squad.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) shall enter the auction with the biggest purse of INR 53.20 crores, followed by RCB, who have INR 35.90 crore available.

Available purses:

Mumbai Indians (MI) – 15.35 cr

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 10.85 cr

Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 34.85 Cr

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 22.90 cr

Delhi Capitals (DC) – 9 cr

SRH – 10.75 cr

RCB – 35.70 cr

KXIP- 53.20 cr

Slots remaining: