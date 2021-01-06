NZ vs PAK: WATCH – Will Young grabs a one-handed stunner to remove Abid Ali in 2nd Test

Will Young exhibited top-class fielding in the Christchurch Test against Pakistan.

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs to go top of ICC rankings.

Central Districts cricketer Will Young recently made his Test debut for New Zealand in the two-match series against West Indies. He was picked in the playing XI in place of Kane Williamson, who had taken paternity leave.

After Williamson’s return, Young couldn’t get a chance to show his talent in the Test series against Pakistan as he was the 12th man. But Young didn’t take long to make a big impact when he came to field on Day 4 of the second Test as a substitute fielder for the injured Henry Nicholls.

Young grabbed a one-handed diving catch at point to dismiss Pakistan opener Abid Ali for 26 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

It all happened in the 30th over bowled by pacer Kyle Jamieson when Ali played a front foot drive, but the lack of timing forced the ball to travel towards backward point where Young was stationed. The North Islander dived to his right and plucked a stunner.

Here is the video:

What a grab that is by Will Young! Tune in live #NZvPAK #InsideEdge ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/2Ifqm7U7Q5 — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) January 5, 2021

Nice to finish Test summer on a high: Williamson

Pakistan were bundled out for 186 in their second innings, thereby losing the contest by an innings and 176 runs. It was undoubtedly a thumping win for the Blackcaps as they climbed to the top of the Test rankings.

Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he ended the second Test with 11 wickets (five in first innings and six in the second). After the epic victory, Kiwi skipper hailed Jamieson for his outstanding show, terming him a special cricketer.

“It’s an incredible couple of games. Even though the result on paper was in our favour, but Pakistan is a quality side. We worked hard and got lucky with a few moments. Kyle is a special cricketer. He’s gone a long way to moving this team forward and complementing the bowling attack,” said Williamson at the post-match presentation.

Williamson appreciated the way his team performed in both the Tests against Pakistan. He expressed happiness for finishing the New Zealand summer on a high note.

“Daryl bats higher and bowls a few more overs, but the attitude both of them brought in was great to see. I am sure there are many more hundreds to come Daryl’s way. It was a real battle for a long time. The openers gave us a great start and Nicholls batted with a calf muscle injury, and it was an incredible effort. Really pleasing performance, nice to finish the Test summer on a high,” added Williamson.