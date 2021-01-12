Rohit Sharma congratulates Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on birth of their first child

Rohit Sharma wished Virat and Anushka on birth of their first child.

Virat had announced the birth of a baby girl on Monday.

Minutes after Indian cricket team pulled off a remarkable draw against Australia in the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Indian captain Virat Kohli took to social media to announce the birth of his first child with wife Anushka Sharma.

The star couple were blessed with a baby girl on Monday afternoon. Several cricketers from across the globe showered the couple with congratulatory messages.

India opener Rohit Sharma also wished Kohli and Anushka for their first child. Rohit, who is a father to a girl, took to Twitter to congratulate Virushka.

“Incredible feeling this. Congratulations to both of you. God bless,” Rohit wrote on the microblogging website.

Incredible feeling this. Congratulations to both of you. God bless. https://t.co/E6SRHcazyr — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 11, 2021

Rohit’s memorable return to Test cricket

Rohit made his return to Test cricket in the recently concluded Test at SCG. The Mumbaikar last played a Test in November 2019. It was also his first international game since February 2020 as he missed the limited-overs series against Aussies due to hamstring injury and then the first two Tests because of the quarantine period.

Rohit had a memorable comeback in the longest format. He scored 26 in the first innings, followed by a tremendous knock of 52 in the second. In both the innings, the ‘Hitman’ gave India a solid start by sharing fifty-plus stands with youngster Shubman Gill.

The focus of Rohit would now be on the fourth and final Test of the 4-match series which will take place at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane. The final Test is starting from Friday (January 15).

The Gabba has been the hunting ground for the home team as they haven’t lost a Test match at this venue since 1988. On the other hand, the visiting side haven’t yet registered a victory there. India have played five Tests at The Gabba and lost four of them while one met the fate of a draw.