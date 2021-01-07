WATCH: BJ Watling crashes Kane Williamson’s press-conference to get an autograph

BJ Watling crashed Kane Williamson's presser to get an autograph.

Williamson scored a brilliant double ton against Pakistan in the final Test.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has been impressive with his batting as well as leadership skills. In the New Zealand summer, Williamson has scored three centuries, including two double hundreds. The Kiwi star smashed 251 in the first Test against West Indies. He followed it with 129 against Pakistan in the first Test and 238 in the second Test.

Williamson’s stellar form has also seen him overtake India captain Virat Kohli and Australia’s Steve Smith to become the top-ranked batsman in the longest format.

The back-to-back tons by Williamson against Pakistan in both the matches helped New Zealand to clinch the series 2-0. The series win also pushed the Black Caps to attain No.1 position in ICC Test Team Rankings for the first time.

On Wednesday, at the post-match press conference, Williamson answered questions and revealed how he and his team felt after sealing the series.

But during the chat with reporters, the Tauranga-lad found himself a new fan in the form of wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling, who crashed Williamson’s press conference to ask him for an autograph.

“What’s going on?” Williamson asked, in a confused manner.

“Sorry, big fan,” Watling replied after handing him a pen and a jersey to sign.

Watch the video here:

Kane Williamson certainly wasn’t expecting a visit from an autograph hunter at his post match media conference #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/llcn9HzzdY — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 6, 2021

Team Culture is the reason for this achievement: Willaimson on NZ becoming World No. 1 Test side

Williamson reacted after New Zealand achieved the top spot to become No.1 Test side in the world. He revealed that the team culture is the reason behind the special accomplishment of Black Caps. Williamson also credited former NZ skipper Brendon McCullum for shifting the team culture by making some big changes in order to get the best out of players.

“Achieving this standing means there has been a lot of hard work. It’s a very special moment. It was hard to talk about when the Test summer was on. But it’s nice to sit back now and take a moment and enjoy it,” said Williamson as quoted by India Today.

“It (team culture) continues to grow. In my observation of teams, over a period of time, you have personnel changes. Under Brendon, his team had some drastic changes, in terms of the culture, which started things off largely. From our perspective, we have been looking to build on it and grow and adjust when needed. That’s a continuation and something we will try to focus on and try to improve,” he added.