WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah funnily imitates Aussie batsman Steve Smith during the Sydney Test

Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets in Australia's first innings.

Bumrah got a laugh out of Mohammed Siraj by gesturing like Smith.

Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith returned back to form as he scored a brilliant century against India in the first innings of their third Test at the SCG on Friday.

Smith’s knock of 131 took the hosts’ total to 338 before being dismissed in the second session of Day 2. For India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned with figures of 4/62 in his 18 overs.

Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini picked two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj scalped one.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side finished the day at 96/2, still trailing Australia by 242 runs. Young opener Shubman Gill completed his maiden Test half-century before being caught brilliantly by Cameron Green.

Sehwag impressed with Bumrah’s antics

On the opening day of the match, Bumrah caused a few laughs in the Indian camp by mimicking Smith.

It all happened in the third session of play. While going back to his bowling mark, Bumrah got a laugh out of Siraj by gesturing like Smith.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has shared a video of the same on his Twitter handle and captioned it as: “Excellent performance by Jadeja with the ball and in the field with that brilliant runout. Shubman Gill looks the real deal. Excellent composure and loved his backfoot play. But really enjoyed this fun moment, courtesy Bumrah.”