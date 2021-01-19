WATCH – Rishabh Pant falls on the ground while smacking Josh Hazlewood during his heroic knock in Gabba Test

Rishabh Pant propelled India to a 3-wicket win in Brisbane Test.

Pant received Player of the Match award for his match-winning performance.

From not being featured in the playing XI of the four-match series opener in Adelaide against Australia to becoming the hero of India’s historic triumph in Brisbane, the journey of Rishabh Pant has been tremendous.

On Day 5 of the series decider at the Gabba, Pant smashed an unbeaten 89 to help India successfully chase down 328 runs in their second innings to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Pant slammed nine fours and one six during his match-winning knock and grabbed everyone’s attention. When the Ajinkya Rahane-led side needed 10 runs to win the contest, Pant fell on the ground while scoring a boundary against Josh Hazlewood in the 97th over.

Hazlewood came round the stumps and bowled a short delivery to the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman. Pant shuffled to his left and guided the ball towards fine leg fence for four. However, after connecting the shot, the Delhi-lad lost his balance and fell near the pitch.

One of my biggest days: Pant on the epic win

Resuming from 4/0 on Day 5, India lost Rohit Sharma (7) and Ajinkya Rahane (24) cheaply, but half-centuries from Shubman Gill (91), Cheteshwar Pujara (51), and Pant (89 not out) guided the visitors to record the highest successful chase in the fourth innings of a Test match at The Gabba.

After the victory, Pant received the Player of the Match award and admitted that it was one of his biggest days in life. The left-handed batsman revealed that the Indian team management backs him as a match-winner and he himself wants to go out and win the games for his nation.

“This is one of my biggest days in life. The support the team has given me even when I was not playing has been incredible. It’s a dream come true. We’ve been practising hard after the first Test. The team management always backs me and tells me you are match-winner, and you have to go out there and win, and I am happy I did it today,” said Pant at the post-match presentation.

Highest successful run chases by India:

406 vs WI, Port of Spain 1975/76

vs WI, Port of Spain 1975/76 387 vs Eng, Chennai 2008/09

vs Eng, Chennai 2008/09 328 vs Aus, Brisbane 2020/21 *

vs Aus, Brisbane 2020/21 * 276 vs WI, Delhi 2011/12

vs WI, Delhi 2011/12 264 vs SL, Kandy 2001

Highest successful run chases vs Australia in Australia: