WATCH: Rohit Sharma laughs at Rishabh Pant after latter failed to convince Ajinkya Rahane for DRS

Rohit Sharma failed to stop his laughter after seeing Rishabh Pant's antics in Brisbane Test.

Australia finished Day 1 of the Gabba Test at 274/5.

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is quite vocal behind the stumps. He is constantly seen cheering the bowlers and exchanging words with either the close-in fielders or the opposition batsmen.

Pant is also vastly enthusiastic with his appeals, and a glimpse of such was seen on Day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane.

It all happened in the 84th over of the Australian innings when T Natarajan bowled a length delivery that pitched at the good length and moved away. Aussie skipper Tim Paine, who was on strike, went for the cut shot and almost nicked it.

Pant felt that Paine had edged the ball as he immediately started appealing, but none of the Indian players from the slip cordon looked interested in the appeal.

Pant then moved towards Ajinkya Rahane where he was seen pleading the Indian captain to go for a review. However, Rahane wasn’t interested in it as he denied the 23-year-old with a smile. Rohit Sharma, who was standing at first slip, was also seen laughing at Pant’s over-excited appeal.

Here is the video:

Rishabh Pant was heaps keen on this one but he was getting donuts from the cordon! 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/p4kHh536IZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2021

Disappointed that I couldn’t hang on further: Labuschagne after scoring a ton

In the ongoing contest, Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne smashed his fifth century in the longest format. He scored 108 as Australia posted 274/5 at stumps on Day 1. Paine (38 not out) along with all-rounder Cameron Green (unbeaten 28) will resume the action on Day 2.

Labuschagne, who became the second Aussie to score a century in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, expressed his disappointment that he could not continue after scoring a hundred on Friday.

“You know you don’t need to be playing at anything around 4th stump line or even 3 and a half stumps. I tell myself to be cool when you get to a hundred just carry on. It’s about how that moment is; I don’t plan my hundred celebration,” said Labuschagne.

“Little bit disappointed that I got out. For Tim and Green to play like that against the new ball was good. Maybe we have a slight edge, but they hung in there throughout,” he added.