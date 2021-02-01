IND vs ENG: 50 per cent crowd allowed for the second Test in Chennai

The first two Tests between India and England would take place in Chennai.

Fifty per cent crowd has been allowed for the second match.

The excitement relating to the upcoming four-match Test series between India and England is getting higher day by day. Indian fans are eagerly waiting to witness a home series finally.

India’s regular skipper Virat Kohli is back in the squad, so does veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who did not play the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

The first Test against England starts from Friday (February 05) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Similarly, the second Test shall begin from Saturday (February 13) at the same venue.

England’s last tour to India came during 2016-17 series when the touring team faced a 4-0 whitewash.

Meanwhile, another good news has greeted Indian fans as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given the green light to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to host the second Test with 50 per cent spectators at the stadium.

“We discussed the issue of allowing spectators for second India vs England Test following fresh COVID-19 guidelines by the Central government permitting crowds at sporting venues and also the state government’s SOPs given on Sunday,” said a TNCA official as quoted by Times of India.

“It has been decided by the BCCI and TNCA to allow 50 per cent spectators for the second Test by following all safety protocols,” the official added.

The official also stated that media would be allowed to cover both the Tests from the press box at the stadium. But, the press conferences would still be held virtually.

Earlier, on January 30, the state government had announced that for sports, including cricket, 50 per cent occupancy would be allowed in stadiums.

The BCCI and the TNCA had decided two organise first two matches behind closed doors. But the fresh guidelines on easing of restrictions on public movement have allowed the Indian cricket board to take this decision.