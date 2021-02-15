IND vs ENG: Cricket fraternity comes up with mixed reactions on the condition of Chepauk pitch

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in the ongoing second Test between India and England has attracted a lot of attention. The turning track, puff of dust right from Day 1 has become a tough task for batsmen.

However, Indian batsmen have shown how to bat on this track. Indian opener Rohit Sharma smashed a brilliant century while Rishabh Pant scored a half-ton in their first innings.

But when England came to bat on Day 2, they struggled a lot and got bundled out for 134. Ben Foakes, who has shown tremendous wicket-keeping skills in the match, was their top-scorer with unbeaten 42 runs.

Seeing the condition of English batting and the pitch, former England skipper Michael Vaughan criticised the track at Chepauk and termed it as a ‘shocker’.

“It’s entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let’s be honest this Pitch is a shocker .. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn’t a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch … #INDvENG” tweeted Vaughan.

In response to Vaughan’s tweet, former Australia cricketer Shane Warne said England should have played better cricket and bowled India out for 220. Warne praised Rohit and said the Mumbaikar showed how to bat on this surface.

“The toss was more important to win in the 1st Test than this one, as it did nothing the 1st 2 days. Then exploded. This one has been a turner from ball one. Eng should’ve bowled India out for 220. No different between spinning or seaming & Rohit showed how to play on this surface,” Warner replied to Vaughan.

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh also reacted and wrote that while he is all for a good contest between bat and ball, the pitch that has been prepared in Chennai is ‘unacceptable’.

“I’m all for a good contest between bat and ball in test match cricket, but this pitch in Chennai is unacceptable at test match level. You can’t have the ball going through the top of the surface on day 1 from the main part of the pitch. Ie not from the footmarks,” Waugh wrote on the microblogging website.

After Waugh and Vaughan, former England spinner Graeme Swann came in defence of the Chennai track and said he does not have any issues with the wicket. The veteran spinner stated that England prepares green pitches to suit their bowlers at home when deemed necessary and therefore, it’s fair game.

“I have no problem at all with a pitch offering this much spin (hardly a surprise naturally). We prepare green pitches to suit our bowlers at home when deemed necessary, so it’s fair game. We should be taking notes on how to excel from @ImRo45 @RishabhPant17 and @ashwinravi99” tweeted Swann.