IND vs ENG: ‘Tell ICC to make a rule’ – Rohit Sharma lambastes pitch critics of the second Test

India and England are currently preparing for the third Test starting from Wednesday (February 24) at the iconic Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The four-match series is presently poised at 1-1 after both the sides won one match each.

While England registered victory in the series opener at Chepauk Stadium, Team India bounced back in the next match at the same venue. However, after the second Test, many former English cricketers criticised the pitch used in the game, stating that it assisted spinners way too much.

Now, ahead of the day/night fixture, Indian opener Rohit Sharma has come hard at those criticising India’s Test pitches. Rohit said that the tracks in India are prepared in the same manner for many years, and there should not be any changes in that approach.

The Mumbaikar, who scored a brilliant ton on a spinning surface in the second Test, said India are completely within their rights to use the home advantage and prepare the pitches accordingly.

“Pitch remains the same for both teams; I don’t know why this discussion happens so much. Pitches in India are being prepared in the same manner for many years now. I don’t think there have been any changes in that regard, or there should be any changes,” said Rohit in a video tweeted by the BCCI.

Rohit further said that every team makes most of their home conditions by preparing pitches to suit their style of play. The ‘Hitman’ stated there shouldn’t be any debate if the Indian team apply a similar formula.

“Every team makes full use of their home advantage. When we go out, the same happens there as well; they don’t think about us. So, why should we think about anyone? What we like and what is our team’s preference, we should do that… this is what home or away advantage is all about. Otherwise, please take out the home and away advantage away and play cricket without it. Tell ICC to make a rule, setting identical norms for pitches in India and outside,” added the 33-year-old.

Rohit remarked that instead of talking about the pitches, the discussions should revolve around players’ performances as the conditions remain the same for both teams.

“But when we travel overseas, they also make life difficult for us. So, I don’t think we should discuss much about the pitches and instead talk about the game and players. Discussion about how a player is batting or how a bowler is bowling are completely fine but not pitches because conditions remain the same for both teams, and whoever plays the best will win,” concluded Rohit.

