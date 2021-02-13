IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli shouts ‘Yes Boy’ from the pavilion after Rohit Sharma hits a four off Stuart Broad

Indian opener Rohit Sharma impressed everyone with a dazzling hundred in the ongoing second Test against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The Mumbaikar scored his seventh Test ton and first by an Indian of the year 2021.

Despite losing his opening partner Shubman Gill for a duck on Day 1, Rohit continued his domination over English bowlers. He first formed a crucial 85-run stand for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara (21) and then stitched another vital partnership with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Rohit and Rahane added a much-needed 162-run stand for the fourth wicket before Jack Leech dismissed the centurion. ‘Hitman’ ended up scoring 161 runs off 231 deliveries 18 fours and two sixes.

During Rohit’s scintillating knock, one of his shots through the covers for a boundary garnered much appreciation from skipper Virat Kohli, who was sitting in the pavilion. The Indian captain could be seen shouting ‘Yes Boy’ while clapping and appreciating the stunning shot.

Earlier, India came up with three changes to the side that lost the first Test. They rested paceman Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj as his replacement. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel is making his Test debut, while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has returned to the squad.

For England, pace bowler Stuart Broad came in for veteran pacer James Anderson. Youngster Olly Stone has replaced the injured Jofra Archer and all-rounder Moeen Ali is in for Dom Bess.

Also, Ben Foakes walked in for Jos Buttler, who has been rested for the remaining red-ball series.