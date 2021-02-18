IND vs ENG: Wasim Jaffer gives it back to Kevin Pietersen after latter makes a cheeky comment on India’s win

After India comprehensively thrashed England in the second Test of the ongoing four-match series at MA Chidambaram Stadium, former English batsman Kevin Pietersen tried to tease Team India by claiming that they defeated an ‘England B’ team.

“Badhai ho India, England B Ko harane ke liye (Congratulations India, for beating England B”, Pietersen wrote on Twitter.

However, soon after Pietersen’s cheeky tweet, former India opener Wasim Jaffer gave him a befitting reply. Jaffer, who is famous for his funny responses on social media, urged users not to troll KP for his analysis and said England could never be full-strength without players from South Africa.

“Don’t troll KP guys. He’s just trying to be funny. And I get it. I mean is it even a full strength England team if there are no players from SA? #INDvsENG,” tweeted Jaffer.

India stopped England’s winning streak

The Virat Kohli-led side faced a 227-run lost in the series opener at Chepauk but quickly bounced back and crushed England in the second match. Opener Rohit Sharma laid the platform by scoring a scintillating century followed by Ravichandran Ashwin’s all-round performance.

Ashwin took a fifer in the first innings with the ball and then smashed his Test career’s fifth hundred when India came to bat in their second essay. Ashwin’s splendid ton helped India to set England a challenging target of 482 runs which the visitors failed to chase and lost the contest by 317 runs. The win also took India to the second spot on the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

This loss halted England’s win steak as well. They had won their last six consecutive Tests, including two in Sri Lanka, and the first Test of the ongoing series against India in Chennai.

The third Test, which will be a day/night affair with the pink ball, starts on February 24 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.