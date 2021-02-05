IND vs ENG: WATCH – Jasprit Bumrah traps Dan Lawrence in front to get his maiden Test wicket on Indian soil

Jasprit Bumrah is playing his first Test in home conditions.

Bumrah has taken 80 wickets so far in the longest format.

The ongoing first Test of the four-match series between India and England is remarkably special for Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. It is Bumrah’s first-ever Test in home conditions.

Before the current match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the right-armer has appeared in 17 Tests for India – all of them came in overseas conditions.

The Ahmedabad born did not take too long to claim his first wicket on Indian soil. It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 26th over when Bumrah bowled an unplayable inswinger to Dan Lawrence.

The batsman was caught in the crease and got beaten for sheer pace. Lawrence’s bat did not come down in time as he was caught plumb in front of the stumps.

Here is the video:

Bumrah achieves unique feat in Chennai Test

As soon as Bumrah entered the field on Day 1 of the first Test against England, he achieved a unique feat among Indian cricketers. The 27-year-old surpassed legendary India speedster Javagal Srinath to play the most number of Tests for India before featuring in a home series.

Bumrah had made his red-ball debut in the 2018 Test series against South Africa. Since then, he has appeared in 17 Tests and has taken 79 wickets at an average of 21.59.

Most away Tests played at the time of maiden home Test (India):

17 – Jasprit Bumrah

– Jasprit Bumrah 12 – Javagal Srinath

– Javagal Srinath 11 – RP Singh

– RP Singh 10 – Sachin Tendulkar

– Sachin Tendulkar 10 – Ashish Nehra

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Test, England have scored 91/2 after 41 overs with Joe Root (34 no) and Dom Sibley (51 no) at the crease.

For the home side, Ravichandran Ashwin provided the first breakthrough in the form of opener Rory Burns (33). Then, Bumrah joined the part and dismissed Lawrence for a duck.