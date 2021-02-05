IND vs ENG: WATCH – Rishabh Pant’s hilarious stump mic comment on Washington Sundar goes viral

Rishabh Pant was at his humorous best on Day 1 of the first Test against England.

The visitors have posted 263/3 on the opening day of first Test against India.

The highly-anticipated four-match Test series between India and England finally commenced in Chennai on Friday. The visitors, after winning the toss, displayed exceptional batting on the opening day of the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

England captain Joe Root led the team from the front and scored a fantastic century. He was well supported by opener Dom Sibley. The duo batted well and formed a dominating 200-run partnership before Jasprit Bumrah removed Sibley on the last ball of the day.

However, during a dull day, India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant kept chirping from behind the stumps in order to keep his team’s spirit high.

Pant’s funny side grabbed a lot of attention and he left the fans in splits with his antics.

In the 70th over of the innings, Sibley defended a delivery from Washington Sundar. At this moment, Pant tried to cheer up the bowler.

“Mera naam hai Washington, mereko jana hai DC (My name is Washington and I want to go to DC),” Pant was heard saying in the stump mic.

Here’s the video:

"Mera naam hai Washington

Mujhe jana hai DC" – Rishabh Pant 🤣🙏pic.twitter.com/nGrCfFBos5 — Arshu (@arshu_it) February 5, 2021

England in a comfortable position after Root’s heroics

England finished the Day 1 with a score of 263/3 in 89.3 overs. Captain Root continued his sublime form and smashed a scintillating century. The right-handed batsman scored his Test career’s 20th hundred and remained unbeaten on 128 at stumps.

Root achieved a remarkable feat when he scored a ton in his 100th match. He became the 9th batsmen and third English cricketer to smash a triple-figure score in the 100th Test.

Sibley, who got out on the last ball of the day, contributed with a well-made 87 runs off 286 deliveries.

For the hosts, Bumrah claimed two wickets in his first-ever Test on home soil. Apart from the Ahemdabad-pacer, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged one scalp.