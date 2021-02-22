India vs England, 3rd Test: Preview – Pitch Report, Team Combination and Head to Head record

The iconic Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to host the third Test of the four-match series between India and England. This Day/Night Test will be played with the pink ball at the world’s largest cricketing venue from Wednesday (February 24).

The series is presently poised at 1-1 as both the teams have won one match each. While England registered victory in the first game, India bounced back to win the second Test.

For the upcoming game, pacer Umesh Yadav has joined the team in place of Shardul Thakur. When it comes to the visitors, they will be without the services of Moeen Ali, who has returned home. Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood have been included in the team.

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Motera stadium is likely to assist the seamers as the pink ball swings a lot initially. Both sides have quality swing bowlers and will look to maximize the initial phase of play.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 124 | India: 27 | England: 48 | Draw: 49 | Tied: 0

Playing Combination

India

If Shubman Gill is deemed fit, he will continue to open the batting with Rohit Sharma. However, in any other case, KL Rahul might replace him. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to come in the final XI in place of Kuldeep Yadav. Umesh might get a game in the ongoing series.

IND XI: Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill/ KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

England

Rory Burns has not been impressive so far in the Test series. He might get replaced by Zak Crawley if he is fit. There could be a toss-up between Bairstow and Daniel Lawrence. James Anderson is likely to return in the final XI along with Dominic Bess.

ENG XI: Joe Root (c), Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns/ Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Pope, Dom Bess, Jack Leach/Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.