IPL 2021 auction live streaming, telecast details: When and where to watch in India, USA & other countries

The players’ auction for the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place in Chennai on Thursday, February 18.

A total of 292 players will be up for grabs as the eight franchises – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad – look to bolster their squads with the talent on offer.

INR 2 crore is the highest base price category in the auction, with ten players in this list. Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav are the only two Indian cricketers in this list, joined by overseas players (Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood).

IPL 2021 players’ auction Franchise No. of players No. of overseas players Funds remaining (Rs.) Available slots Overseas slots CSK 19 7 19.9 6 1 DC 17 5 13.4 8 3 KXIP 16 3 53.2 9 5 KKR 17 6 10.75 8 2 MI 18 4 15.35 7 4 RR 16 5 37.85 9 3 RCB 14 5 35.4 11 3 SRH 22 7 10.75 3 1

IPL 2021 auction live streaming and broadcast channels