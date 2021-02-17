IPL 2021 auction live streaming, telecast details: When and where to watch in India, USA & other countries

  • IPL 2021 players' auction is scheduled to take place on February 18 in Chennai.

  • The eight franchises had submitted the list of their retained and released players on January 21.

The players’ auction for the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place in Chennai on Thursday, February 18.

A total of 292 players will be up for grabs as the eight franchises – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad – look to bolster their squads with the talent on offer.

INR 2 crore is the highest base price category in the auction, with ten players in this list. Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav are the only two Indian cricketers in this list, joined by overseas players (Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood).

 IPL 2021 players’ auction
FranchiseNo. of playersNo. of overseas playersFunds remaining (Rs.)Available slotsOverseas slots
CSK19719.961
DC17513.483
KXIP16353.295
KKR17610.7582
MI18415.3574
RR16537.8593
RCB14535.4113
SRH22710.7531

IPL 2021 auction live streaming and broadcast channels

  • India – 03:00 PM IST: Star Sports; Disney+Hotstar
  • Australia – 08:30 PM AEDT: Foxtel (Fox Cricket)
  • New Zealand – 10:30 PM NZDT: Sky Network Television (Sky Sport 2)
  • United States of America (USA) – 04:30 AM EST: Willow TV
  • UK and Ireland – 09:30 AM GMT: Sky Sports

