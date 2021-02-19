IPL 2021: Top 10 most expensive players bought at the auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction took place in Chennai on February 18. A total of 57 players were sold during the mini-auction.
Like every season, some players attracted massive attention of team owners while some were unable to pick any buyer.
South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive overseas buy while Krishnappa Gowtham was the costliest Indian player. Morris was bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a whopping INR 16.25 Crore, whereas Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roped in Gowtham for INR 9.25 Crore.
Here’s the list of top 10 most expensive players bought at IPL 2021 auction:
- Chris Morris – Rajasthan Royals (16.25 Crore)
- Kyle Jamieson – Royal Challengers Bangalore (15.00 Crore)
- Glenn Maxwell – Royals Challengers Bangalore (14.25 Crore)
- Jhye Richardson – Punjab Kings (14.00 Crore)
- Krishnappa Gowtham – Chennai Super Kings (9.25 Crore)
- Riley Meredith – Punjab Kings (8.00 Crore)
- Moeen Ali – Chennai Super Kings (7.00 Crore)
- Tom Curran – Delhi Capitals (5.25 Crore)
- Shahrukh Khan – Punjab Kings (5.25 Crore)
- Shivam Dube – Rajasthan Royals (4.40 Crore)