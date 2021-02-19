IPL 2021: Top 10 most expensive players bought at the auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction took place in Chennai on February 18. A total of 57 players were sold during the mini-auction.

Like every season, some players attracted massive attention of team owners while some were unable to pick any buyer.

South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive overseas buy while Krishnappa Gowtham was the costliest Indian player. Morris was bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a whopping INR 16.25 Crore, whereas Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roped in Gowtham for INR 9.25 Crore.

Base price – INR 75 Lac

Here’s the list of top 10 most expensive players bought at IPL 2021 auction: