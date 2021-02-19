IPL 2021: Top 10 most expensive players bought at the auction

  • As many as 57 players were bought by various franchises in IPL 2021 auction.

  • Chris Morris became the most expensive buy in the history of the cash-rich league.

Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell (Image Source: @Twitter)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction took place in Chennai on February 18. A total of 57 players were sold during the mini-auction.

Like every season, some players attracted massive attention of team owners while some were unable to pick any buyer.

South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive overseas buy while Krishnappa Gowtham was the costliest Indian player. Morris was bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for a whopping INR 16.25 Crore, whereas Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roped in Gowtham for INR 9.25 Crore.

Here’s the list of top 10 most expensive players bought at IPL 2021 auction:

  1. Chris Morris – Rajasthan Royals (16.25 Crore)
  2. Kyle Jamieson – Royal Challengers Bangalore (15.00 Crore)
  3. Glenn Maxwell – Royals Challengers Bangalore (14.25 Crore)
  4. Jhye Richardson – Punjab Kings (14.00 Crore)
  5. Krishnappa Gowtham – Chennai Super Kings (9.25 Crore)
  6. Riley Meredith – Punjab Kings (8.00 Crore)
  7. Moeen Ali – Chennai Super Kings (7.00 Crore)
  8. Tom Curran – Delhi Capitals (5.25 Crore)
  9. Shahrukh Khan – Punjab Kings (5.25 Crore)
  10. Shivam Dube – Rajasthan Royals (4.40 Crore)

