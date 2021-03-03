Actress Disha Patani gets goosebumps after watching a video showing Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘greatest lesson’

Posted On / /

  • Disha Patani in awe of Sachin Tendulkar's 'The Greatest Lesson' video.

  • The Master Blaster will return to action in the upcoming Road Safety World Series.

Actress Disha Patani gets goosebumps after watching a video showing Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘greatest lesson’
Disha Patani, Sachin Tendulkar (Pic Source: Twitter)

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s cricketing journey, from his international debut at the young age of 16 to his last Test match at the Wankhede stadium in 2013, has been chronicled in a short video which was appreciated by Bollywood actress Disha Patani on Tuesday.

Tendulkar’s career has changed cricket and turned a population of a billion into worshippers. The video, which his going viral on the internet, shows Master Blaster’s initial failures against world-class bowlers such as Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Shane Warne and Lasith Malinga, eventually cutting to his memorable knocks against the same opponents.

Unacademy, an Indian online education technology company based in Bangalore, recently announced a strategic partnership with Tendulkar. As part of the deal, the Mumbaikar will share his life lessons, mentoring Unacademy learners through a series of live interactive classes.

In the meantime, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story fame actress Disha Patani got goosebumps after watching the video depicting Tendulkar’s greatest lessons from the cricket field.

“Goosebumps. Thank you @sachin_rt for making me fall in love with the game. Your passion is inspiring. Here’s to never giving up! #TheGreatestLesson #SachinUnacademyFilm,” Patani captioned her social media post.

On the work front, Sachin has reached Raipur to take part in the Road Safety World Series 2021.

The 47-year-old will lead India Legends in the tournament that begins on March 5. The inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series last year had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The tournament will resume from where it ended abruptly last year.

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: Sachin Tendulkar

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 3 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 2 March 2021
Posted On / 1 March 2021
Posted On / 1 March 2021
Posted On / 1 March 2021
Posted On / 1 March 2021