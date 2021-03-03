Actress Disha Patani gets goosebumps after watching a video showing Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘greatest lesson’

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s cricketing journey, from his international debut at the young age of 16 to his last Test match at the Wankhede stadium in 2013, has been chronicled in a short video which was appreciated by Bollywood actress Disha Patani on Tuesday.

Tendulkar’s career has changed cricket and turned a population of a billion into worshippers. The video, which his going viral on the internet, shows Master Blaster’s initial failures against world-class bowlers such as Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Shane Warne and Lasith Malinga, eventually cutting to his memorable knocks against the same opponents.

Unacademy, an Indian online education technology company based in Bangalore, recently announced a strategic partnership with Tendulkar. As part of the deal, the Mumbaikar will share his life lessons, mentoring Unacademy learners through a series of live interactive classes.

In the meantime, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story fame actress Disha Patani got goosebumps after watching the video depicting Tendulkar’s greatest lessons from the cricket field.

“Goosebumps. Thank you @sachin_rt for making me fall in love with the game. Your passion is inspiring. Here’s to never giving up! #TheGreatestLesson #SachinUnacademyFilm,” Patani captioned her social media post.

On the work front, Sachin has reached Raipur to take part in the Road Safety World Series 2021.

The 47-year-old will lead India Legends in the tournament that begins on March 5. The inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series last year had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The tournament will resume from where it ended abruptly last year.