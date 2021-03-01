Former Sri Lanka cricketer Suraj Randiv turns bus driver in Australia to earn his living

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Suraj Randiv, who represented his nation in ICC 2011 World Cup, is currently working as a bus driver in Australia to earn his living. Along with Randiv, another Sri Lankan cricketer Chinthaka Jayasinghe and a Zimbabwe player Waddington Mwayenga have also taken this profession in order to earn their bread and butter and survive in Australia.

These three cricketers play for local cricket clubs but are forced to choose a different career path for their survival Down Under. They work for a company naming Transdev, which employs 1200 drivers from diverse professions.

Randiv played for Sri Lanka in 12 Test matches, scalping 43 wickets at an economy of 3.07. When it comes to white-ball fixtures, the right-arm spinner has appeared in 31 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 7 T20 Internationals (T20Is), picking up 36 and 7 wickets, respectively. Randiv had also represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Not only this, but Randiv also plays at the district level in Australia. He represents Dandenong Cricket Club, which is affiliated with Victoria Premier Cricket and participates in Cricket Australia State Competitions.

Randiv was spotted recently at the Australian Cricket Team’s net sessions during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. He was called by Cricket Australia (CA) to prepare against Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, which the hosts lost by 3 wickets.

When it comes to Chinthaka, he had represented Sri Lanka in 5 T20 Internationals, scoring 49 runs. On the other hand, Waddington, a medium-fast bowler for Zimbabwe, played one Test and three ODIs during the 2005 and 2006 period.