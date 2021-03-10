ICC T20I Rankings: India climbs to 2nd spot; KL Rahul slips to 3rd position among batsmen

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team moved to second place in the latest released T20I Rankings by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. The changes took place after Australia lost the five-match T20I leg against New Zealand 3-2. The Aaron Finch-led team slipped to the third spot and are only one point behind ‘Men in Blue’.

England is currently sitting at the top position as they are seven points ahead of Team India. Both teams would be battling out against each other in the upcoming five-match T20I series, starting from Friday (March 12).

Among batsmen, Australia captain Finch has jumped to the second spot after showing impressive performances with the willow in the series against the Black Caps. He finished the 5-match leg as the second-highest run-scorer – 197 runs with two half-centuries.

As a result, the Victorian has moved two slots to replace India’s KL Rahul at the second position. Rahul has now slipped at the third spot in the list headed by England’s Dawid Malan.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has also lost his third spot as he fell at the fourth position. Babar is followed by South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen, India’s Virat Kohli and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell – all three have retained their respective slots.

Veteran New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill, who ended the series against Australia as the leading run-getter, climbed three places to acquire the eighth position. Guptill managed to score 218 runs from five innings, with 97 being his best score.

⬆️ Aaron Finch climbs to No.2

⬆️ Martin Guptill breaks into top 10 Gains for batsmen in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Player Rankings after the #NZvAUS T20 series 👀 Full list: https://t.co/2ImN92Rkvr pic.twitter.com/k578Z47wzM — ICC (@ICC) March 10, 2021

Among bowlers, Australian left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, Kiwi leg-break bowler Ish Sodhi and Sri Lankan wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan were the major gainers.

Agar has broken into top-5 after he finished the five-match series as second-highest wicket-taker. The Melbourne-lad picked up eight scalps, with 6/30 being his best. Agar has jumped four slots to reach fourth place in the rankings headed by Rashid Khan.

Sodhi, who finished the series against Australia as the leading wicket-taker, has moved up three places to occupy the eighth spot. The leggie took as many as 13 wickets and was named the ‘Player of Series’ as well.

Similarly, Sandakan also had a good outing against West Indies in the recently concluded three-match T20I series. He played only two games and picked up six scalps, with 3/10 being his best. The Lankan spinner has jumped nine places to enter in top-10.