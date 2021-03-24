IND vs ENG: WATCH – Krunal Pandya engages in a heated exchange with Tom Curran during 1st ODI

Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya made his One Day International (ODI) debut against England in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday (March 23) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Krunal impressed one and all with his spectacular show, both with the bat and with the ball. He showed outstanding skills with the willow, smashing a sensational half-century in his maiden ODI fixture. The left-handed batsman smashed 58 from 31 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.

During his breathtaking knock, Krunal was involved in a verbal battle with English all-rounder Tom Curran. The incident happened during the 49th over of India’s innings.

On the penultimate delivery of the over, Krunal reached the non-striker’s end after completing a single and Curran was caught saying something to Mumbai Indians star. Krunal continued to have a go at Curran till umpire Nitin Menon stepped in. England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler was also spotted saying something to Krunal when he came to talk to Curran.

Here is the video:

Notably, Krunal broke the world record for the fastest fifty by a debutant in ODI cricket. After the inning, he got emotional and dedicated his fifty to his late father.

Riding on Krunal’s late fireworks, Team India managed to post 317/5 in their allotted 50 overs. In reply, England were bowled out for 251 in 42.1 overs, losing the contest by 66 runs.

Krunal, who shined with the bat, picked up a wicket as well. After the match, he took to social media and wrote an emotional note for his late father.

“Papa, with every ball, you were always on my mind and in my heart. Tears rolled down my face as I felt your presence with me,” wrote Krunal on Twitter.

“Thank you for being my strength for being the biggest support I’ve had. I hope I made you proud. This is for you, Papa; everything we do is for you, Papa,” he added.