India vs England 2021, 2nd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination and Head to Head record

The iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium is set to host the second T20I of the five-match series between India and England on Sunday (March 14).

The visitors had a great game in the series opener after they registered a comprehensive 8-wicket win over the home side.

Indian batting utterly disappointed the fans as they couldn’t even cross 130 in their allotted 20 overs. The only positive for the hosts was Shreyas Iyer, who showed bright form and scored valuable 67 runs while the whole team was restricted at 124/7.

Team India would look to bounce back in the series, whereas the English team shall be focusing on registering yet another win to take a 2-0 lead.

Pitch report:

The track at Ahmedabad tends to offer assistance to both spinners and batsmen. However, in the previous fixture, pacers were able to leave their impact, so their presence cannot be denied. The first game showed a lesser dew impact and can be seen as a similar story in the second match.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 15 | India Won: 7 | England Won: 8 | Tied: 0 | No result: 0

Playing Combination:

India

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had confirmed that Rohit Sharma would be given rest in the first two games, so it is expected that Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul will open the innings. The presence of three spinners was in question as well, and a change can happen there. Deepak Chahar, who did not play the series opener, might replace Axar Patel in the second game.

IND XI: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar/Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England

After registering victory in the first game comfortably, England skipper Eoin Morgan would surely not change the winning combination.

ENG XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer.