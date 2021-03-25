IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings CEO reveals when Suresh Raina will join the squad

After spending almost two weeks of training and practice sessions at MA Chidambaram Stadium, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to shift their camp to Mumbai.

According to CSK’s CEO Kasi Vishwanathan, the franchise will move their training camp to Mumbai on March 26 in order to get used to the conditions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Notably, the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league is starting on April 9. The tournament opener will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). When it comes to CSK, they will play their first match on April 10 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium.

“We will definitely shift now. We are scheduled to leave for Mumbai by March 26,” Vishwanathan told InsideSport.

Players such as MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and others started training in Chennai in the second week of March. They will now continue the practice session upon arrival in Mumbai.

Apart from the abovementioned players, CSK’s back-bone Suresh Raina will soon be reuniting with the squad. He missed out last season due to personal commitments. Now, Raina will join the camp directly in Mumbai, as confirmed by CSK CEO.

“We will be living at the Trident Hotel. He will join us directly in Mumbai on 26th,” added Vishwanathan.

It is worth to mention that CSK would not be playing a single match at their home turf in Chennai as per the new rules laid out by the IPL Governing Council. Not only CSK but all other teams are also not allowed to take home advantage.

The ‘Yellow Army’ are scheduled to play five of their total matches in Mumbai, and that’s the reason they are shifting to this city.