IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings include a young Afghan pacer as a net bowler in their squad

The Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) trend of adding quality seamers as net bowlers has continued after the MS Dhoni-led side roped in Afghanistan young pace sensation Fazalhaq Farooqi as a net bowler for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Not so long ago, CSK had included South African fast bowler Hardus Viljoen for a similar role.

Farooqi has left for Mumbai, where he is supposed to join the CSK squad in quarantine before beginning the training at Wankhede Stadium.

The 20-year-old speedster made his international debut in the 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe earlier this month. Farooqi bagged a wicket in his maiden game, which Afghanistan won by 47 runs.

“Young Fast bowler @fazalhaqfarooq6 left to India where he is roped in as a net bowler by @ChennaiIPL for the upcoming season of @IPL!” tweeted the Afghanistan cricket board.

The left-armer has so far played 12 first-class games, in which he has picked up 22 wickets at 36.09. He has also appeared in 6 List A games and 2 T20s, bagging 6 and 1 scalp, respectively.

Speaking about CSK players, they are currently in quarantine after landing in Mumbai on Wednesday. The squad has finished their training camp in Chennai, which was attended by Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and others.

CSK has also unveiled their new jersey for IPL 2021 with a special camouflage design as a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces. The three-time champions will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against last season’s runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 10 in Mumbai.

The ‘Yellow Army’ will be hoping for a turnaround after experiencing their worst IPL season last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in the tournament’s history, finishing at the 7th spot in the league stage.