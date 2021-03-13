Jason Holder, Darren Bravo return as West Indies announce Test squad for Sri Lanka series

West Indies have announced a 13-man Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka. This series will also be a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Jason Holder and Darren Bravo have been named in the outfit, with Kraigg Brathwaite as the skipper. Jermaine Blackwood will fulfil the responsibility of the vice-captain.

Both Holder and Bravo were among 10 players who didn’t tour Bangladesh recently due to COVID-19 fears. Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich also didn’t tour Bangladesh, but they haven’t made it back in the squad.

“It is good to be able to put together a Test squad with a number of players coming off very good performances in their last series in Bangladesh. Very encouraging. It is a fantastic opportunity to build on the good work that was done in Bangladesh. It is very important to continue the process of working hard, playing with great passion, playing with determination and a great desire to succeed. Doing that consistently will bring us the right results,” said lead selector Roger Harper as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“Several players seized the opportunity that the Bangladesh tour presented and booked a place for themselves in the Test team for this series. This now means that there is keen competition for places that should drive better individual performances and the team. I also think that these players are looking forward to displaying their skills on home soil,” he added.

Both the Tests will occur at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, where the ongoing ODI series is happening. The first Test will be played from March 21-25, while the final match will take place from March 29 – April 02.

Here is West Indies’ Test squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Darren Bravo, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder.