Mayanti Langer hits back at ‘haters’ after her husband Stuart Binny achieves yet another milestone

  • Mayanti Langer took a dig at Stuart Binny 'haters' via an Instagram story.

  • Stuart made a move to Nagaland in 2019 after receiving NOC from Karnataka.

Mayanti Langer, one of India’s top sports anchors and wife of Indian cricketer Stuart Binny, on Monday, took to Twitter to take a sly dig at online trolls after her husband achieved a new milestone in his cricketing career.

Stuart completed in his 100th List A game as he stepped into the Round 5 game against Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Ahead of the Plate group fixture, the 36-year-old took to Instagram and wrote: “That day has come where I walk out for my 100 List A game…blessed.”

Lauding Stuart for his achievement, Mayanti has posted a snap of her Instagram story on Twitter where she congratulated her husband on playing his 100th List-A game.

Slamming the trollers, Langer wrote: “To the haters, but mainly to the supporters.”

It is worth mentioning that Stuart has been subjected to some harsh criticism for his failures, where trollers have even dragged Mayanti’s name by passing offensive comments to get back at the Bengaluru-born cricketer.

In her Instagram story, Mayanti had written: “A 100 that has been 17 years in the making. HARDWORK and PERSEVERANCE are only words until you bring them to life. Some just TALK @stuartbinny84 WALKS THE TALK. Congrats on yet another achievement champ.”

Stuart made his move to Nagaland in 2019 after his last state team Karnataka gave him a NOC for the trade.

