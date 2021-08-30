Stuart Binny bids farewell to all forms of cricket

On Monday, the Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny announced his retirement from first-class and international cricket.

Binny represented India in 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is. He last wore the prestigious Indian jersey in 2016 during a T20I match against West Indies in Lauderhill.

The son of former World Cup winner Roger Binny, Stuart played 100 List A games and 150 T20s, including 95 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) representing Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He has featured in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL).

Binny appeared in 95 first-class matches, where he managed to score 4796 runs at an average of 34.25 and picked up 148 wickets. The 37-year-old was an integral member of the Karnataka side during their successive Ranji Trophy victories in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Binny still owns the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs. In 2014, the right-armer had taken six wickets for just 4 runs against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

While announcing his retirement, Binny issued a lengthy statement and thanked BCCI, Karnataka state, and his former captains for showing trust in him and offering valuable support.