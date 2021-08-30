Stuart Binny bids farewell to all forms of cricket

On Monday, the Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny announced his retirement from first-class and international cricket.
Binny represented India in 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is. He last wore the prestigious Indian jersey in 2016 during a T20I match against West Indies in Lauderhill.
The son of former World Cup winner Roger Binny, Stuart played 100 List A games and 150 T20s, including 95 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) representing Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He has featured in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL).
Binny appeared in 95 first-class matches, where he managed to score 4796 runs at an average of 34.25 and picked up 148 wickets. The 37-year-old was an integral member of the Karnataka side during their successive Ranji Trophy victories in 2013-14 and 2014-15.
Binny still owns the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs. In 2014, the right-armer had taken six wickets for just 4 runs against Bangladesh in Dhaka.
While announcing his retirement, Binny issued a lengthy statement and thanked BCCI, Karnataka state, and his former captains for showing trust in him and offering valuable support.
“It has given me tremendous joy and pride to have represented my country at the highest international level,” Binny said in a statement
“I would like to acknowledge the huge role the BCCI has played in my cricketing journey. Their support and faith over the years have been invaluable. My cricketing journey would not even have started had it not been for the Karnataka state and their support. It has been an honour to captain and win trophies with my state.
“I am grateful to the coaches who encouraged me, to the selectors who put their faith in me. To my captains who entrusted me. None of this would have been possible without my family; I stepped out on the field every day thinking of them.
“Cricket runs through my blood, and I will always look to give back to the game that has given me everything. I thank you all for your continued support in my next innings,” he added.