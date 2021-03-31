“Never underestimate a good hair gel”: Rishabh Pant’s chucklesome advice to India goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu

On Sunday, the Indian cricket team’s wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and the Indian football team’s goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu were involved in a funny banter on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. Both the players are young and hail from the northern side of India. They are extremely popular among sports fans as well.

The banter between the two started when Sandhu tagged Pant in a post and asked him a question concerning his hair. The goalkeeper, who is currently playing the Fifa International Friendly series alongside the rest of the Indian squad, shared a picture of himself while blocking a training shot, where his hair was flying away. Sandhu quizzed whether Pant faces the similar problem when he keeps behind the wickets.

“Bhai @RishabhPant17 does your hair also go crazy like this when you are behind the wickets and you see the ball coming?” Sandhu wrote in his tweet.

Pant quickly responded to Sandhu and advised him to use a good hair gel to ensure his hair can take care of itself, especially when cameras are around.

“Bhai @GurpreetGK that’s why I wear a helmets or cap while keeping With cameras around everywhere, never underestimate the use of a good hair gel or wax before hitting the field,” Pant responded.

After Pant’s epic reply, Sandhu mentioned that he has noted his advice.

“Hahaha advice noted #KeeperToKeeper”, tweeted Sandhu.

Speaking about both the teams, the Indian football team recently earned a 1-1 draw against Oman but faced a 0-6 defeat against UAE. On the other hand, the Virat Kohli-led India have beaten England in the third and final ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1.