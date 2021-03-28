NZ vs BAN: WATCH – Devon Conway imitates Rishabh Pant to play a reverse flick in Hamilton T20I

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway was at his scintillating best in the first T20I against Bangladesh and helped his side in registering a victory at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

Conway completely demolished the Bangladeshi bowling attack, scoring an unbeaten 92 from 52 deliveries at a remarkable strike-rate of close to 177. The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed 11 fours and 3 sixes.

During his phenomenal knock, Conway played a fascinating reverse-flick in the final over of New Zealand’s innings. He ended up imitating Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who had played a similar shot off Jofra Archer and James Anderson in recent times.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the last over bowled by Mustafizur Rahman. The left-armer bowled a length delivery around middle and leg-stump, but Conway reverse scooped the white leather over short third man for a boundary. It appeared that the batsman had already premeditated to play the shot.

Here is the video:

A batting masterclass from yep you guessed it Devon Conway, has lead the @BLACKCAPS to a mammoth total of 210/3. Catch the chase, wherever you are, on Spark Sport #NZvBAN ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/BkEybtocPk — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 28, 2021

Conway, Sodhi propel New Zealand to victory over Bangladesh

Riding on Conway’s brilliant 92 runs inning, the Tim Southee-led side posted 210/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from the South Africa-born Black Caps cricketer, Will Young also smashed a fifty in the game. He scored 53 from 30 balls with the help of six boundaries, including two maximums.

In reply, Bangladesh could only manage to reach 144/8, losing the contest by 66 runs. Afif Hossain was the highest scorer for the touring side with 45 off 33 balls. The chief architect behind Bangladesh’s batting failure was Kiwi leg-spinner, Ish Sodhi. He picked up a four-wicket haul for 28 runs in his quota of 4 overs and never allowed Bangladesh to make a comeback in the game.

Other than Sodhi, pacer Lockie Ferguson also shined with the ball, bagging two scalps for 25 in 4 overs. Hamish Bennett and skipper Southee also claimed one wicket apiece.