NZ vs BAN: WATCH – Lockie Ferguson knocks over Afif Hossain with a 145 kmph thunderbolt

New Zealand have continued their winning momentum as they defeated Bangladesh in the first T20I by 66 runs at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The victory has helped the home team to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

During the match, Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson produced a remarkable delivery to get rid of Bangladesh batsman Afif Hossain, who was looking in fine touch with the willow. Hossain smashed 45 runs off 33 balls with the help of five fours, and one six before a scintillating delivery finished his innings.

It all happened on the fourth ball of the 17th over when Hossain exposed all his three stumps to slice the ball on the off-side, but the pace in the ball ended up deceiving the batsman. By the time Hossain got his bat down, the white leather had already shattered the stumps.

Here is the video:

Ferguson comes back on and clean bowls Afif Hossain with a 145kmph thunderbolt ⚡️ Catch the chase, wherever you are, on Spark Sport #NZvBAN ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/RCsRXg5NFB — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 28, 2021

In the match, the Black Caps, after batting, first made 210/3 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a breathtaking knock by Devon Conway. The South Africa-born Kiwi batsman scored unbeaten 92 from 52 deliveries at a notable strike-rate of close to 177. He smashed 11 fours and three sixes.

Apart from the wicketkeeper-batsman, Will Young also scored a fifty in the game. He smashed 53 from 30 balls with the help of six boundaries, including two maximums.

In reply, Bangladesh could only manage to reach 144/8, losing the contest by 66 runs. Hossain was the only highlight for the touring side. He scored 45 off 33 balls. New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi dismantled the Bangladesh batting after picking up a four-wicket haul for 28 runs.