‘RCB or Quetta Gladiators?’ – Dale Steyn comes up with a smart reply to the controversial question

  • Dale Steyn responds after a fan asked him to choose the best team between RCB and Quetta Gladiators.

  • Steyn also revealed his favourite franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Dale Steyn picks between RCB and Quetta Gladiators (Image Source: Twitter)
Veteran South Africa speedster Dale Steyn belongs to the category of those cricketers who are pretty much active on social media platforms. On Friday, Steyn conducted a question and answer session on Twitter, where he responded to several queries of his fans.

One of the questions was related to the South African cricket team and the IPL vs PSL debate.

A fan asked Steyn if he is planning to participate in the rescheduled PSL in June after pulling out of IPL 2021, starting from April 9.

“Wasn’t planning on the PSL being postponed. This pandemic has no barriers to its devastation. We all flow with what the rules are made regarding Covid, plans change too. Unfortunately, we just do our best with the time given,” tweeted Steyn.

During the chat session, the Phalaborwa Express was also asked to answer whether he enjoyed his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL or loved spending time with Quetta Gladiators in the PSL.

Steyn replied to the fan and asked him whether he had bought his followers or not. He wrote: “Did you buy your followers? Haha”

Further, the Proteas superstar was quizzed about his favourite franchise in IPL. To this, Steyn picked the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), stating his dearest Quinton de Kock plays for the Rohit Sharma-led team.

“All teams, but Mumbai seem to have a solid thing going. QDK also one of my favourite players, so always support him too,” said Steyn.

Not so long ago, Steyn had triggered a huge controversy with his comments when he said PSL is better than IPL. However, later he apologized on Twitter, saying he didn’t mean to insult or compare any two leagues.

Overall, Steyn has played 95 matches in IPL, taking 97 wickets at a strike-rate of 22.43, with 3/8 being his best. He has appeared in 47 international T20s, picking up 64 scalps at a strike-rate of 15.8, with 4/9 being his best figures.

