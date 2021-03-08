Rishabh Pant’s old picture with Ashish Nehra goes viral; fans draw comparison with Virat Kohli

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has impressed one and all through his recent performances with the bat as well as gloves. He scored phenomenal knocks against Australia Down Under that inspired Team India to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pant continued the same momentum in the recently concluded four-match Test series against England at home, which the Virat Kohli-led side won by 3-1.

Pant played a major part in Team India’s victory in the fourth Test at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. He completely turned the tables by scoring a splendid hundred when hosts were struggling in the contest.

As soon as Pant rocked the charts on the field, his old pictures started to surface on social media. In the viral image, Pant can be seen taking an autograph from former Indian left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra in one of the school tournaments.

The Indian cricket fans and the experts couldn’t help but notice the similarity of the same with an earlier picture of Indian skipper Kohli. Even in that photo, Nehra was seen giving an appreciation certificate to Kohli.

Netizens started comparing Kohli and Pant by saying that the secret to success is to seek Nehra’s blessings.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked his 30th fifer in Test cricket and finished the series with 32 wickets, heaped praises on Pant after the Ahmedabad Test and said he is really happy to see the Delhi-lad is climbing the stairs of success.

“If you put a board on what Rishabh has gone through in the last year, I am extremely happy to see him succeed. It’s been a little unfair being compared to legends, and the way he’s come out of it and kept in this series has been excellent,” Ashwin said while receiving the ‘Player of the Series’ award.