WATCH: Virat Kohli hands over the trophy to Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan after India beat England 3-2

Team India continued their domination in the shortest format after crushing England in the fifth and final T20I by 36 runs at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. With this win, the hosts sealed the five-match series 3-2.

In the series decider, India dropped KL Rahul from their playing XI and captain Virat Kohli opened the innings with Rohit Sharma. The pair gave India a solid start and stitched a 94-run stand for the opening wicket. While Rohit demolished English bowlers with 64 off 34 balls, Kohli played the anchor role and stayed unbeaten on 80 from 52 deliveries.

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav (32) and Hardik Pandya (39) scored quick runs to help India post a massive total of 224 runs in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, England were restricted on 188/8 despite top efforts from Dawid Malan (68) and Jos Buttler (52).

Frontline India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled exceptionally well in the high scoring encounter. The right-armer only conceded 15 runs while scalping two important wickets. Bhuvi bowled 17 dot balls in his quota of 4 overs.

After India’s thumping win over England, skipper Kohli was presented with the coveted trophy. In a heart-warming gesture, he handed over the trophy to Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan, who made their international debuts in the series.

Watch the video here:

Both Surya and Kishan impressed everyone in their first international series for the Men in Blue. While the left-handed attacking batsman smashed a tremendous half-century on his debut game, Surya too hit a remarkable fifty in his maiden batting appearance in the 4th T20I. The Pune-lad followed it up with a quickfire 17-ball 32 in the fifth game on Saturday.