Ben Stokes responds after a troll accuses him of giving more importance to IPL over England

The fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is ready to get underway from April 9, with Mumbai Indians (MI) meeting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament’s opening game. Many foreign cricketers have already arrived in India and joined their respective franchises.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has also joined his IPL team Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, before Stokes could show his magic in the cash-rich league’s upcoming edition, a user on social media tried to fire some cheap shots at the 29-year-old cricket star.

The troll alleged that Stokes is a money chaser and gets tired whenever the latter dons the England jersey. He said: “Chasing a pound note again, once back in an England shirt, will be too tired to bowl.”

However, Stokes decided to shut down the troll as he came up with a fitting reply. The English all-rounder responded to the senseless claim and wrote: “When have I ever been to tired to bowl in a England shirt, pal???”

Ahead of his joining in the Royals camp for the 2021 edition of IPL, Stokes gave Sky Sports an interview where he showed his excitement, saying he was looking forward to the tournament as the IPL was returning to India. Not to mention, IPL 2020 was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) without any spectators.

“It’s great for the competition that it’s come back to its roots (India) after taking place in Dubai last year, which was an achievement in itself,” said Stokes.

The Christchurch-born hoped to see fans coming back in the stadiums to watch IPL fixtures as they are a vital part of this game. Stokes further mentioned that during the recently concluded series against India, the fans were allowed in some matches, and it was way too much exciting even though the spectators were cheering the Indian team.

“Fingers crossed that fans will be allowed back in at some point during this IPL because they are a huge part of this game and why we play. It was an amazing feeling to have fans back on the grounds on our [England’s] recent tour of India – even though 100 per cent of the crowd were against us! Being back in the thick of that atmosphere was amazing!” added Stokes.