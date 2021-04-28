IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH, Match 23: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

In the 23rd match of the ongoing IPL, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face-off Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

After defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a one-sided game, CSK have proved their mettle in the T20 tournament. Both the top and the lower order batters have been firing for the MS Dhoni-led team. Among the bowlers, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, and Shardul Thakur look in good touch. CSK will play the same team they fielded in the last match.

Whereas, unfortunately, SRH are placed at the bottom of the IPL points-table. David Warner & Co. came very close to winning the last match against Delhi Capitals (DC) but lost in the Super Over. The ‘Orange Army’ will make no changes in their playing XI from the last game.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 14 | Chennai Super Kings: 10 | Sunrisers Hyderabad: 4 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report:

The Firoz Shah Kotla ground is known for assisting spinners and pacers alike. The ball may bounce early on, and there can be a hint of swing. Batters will have to be vigilant in building partnerships. Dew, if present, can also play a major role in the match.

Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, J Suchith, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed

Match Predictions:

Case 1:

CSK wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

SRH Total: 155-160

Case 2:

SRH wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

CSK Total: 160-165

Team batting second to win the match.