IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals announces Shreyas Iyer’s replacement for the ongoing season

After dislocating his left shoulder in the first ODI of the three-match India vs England series, Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the IPL 2021.

The incident happened last month, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, when Iyer dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off the pacer Shardul Thakur.

In Iyer’s absence, Rishabh Pant is taking charge of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing IPL. Keeping Iyer’s injury in mind, DC have roped in Anirudha Joshi as a replacement for Iyer.

The 33-year-old has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the past. In 2018, he was bought by RCB for his base price of 20 lakhs and then transferred to RR in 2020. The Bengaluru-born cricketer is yet to make his IPL debut. Overall, in the game’s shortest format, he has made 420 runs in 22 matches and taken six wickets.

Axar Patel, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, is quarantined and has been replaced by Shams Mulani for a short term.

Mulani is a left-handed batter and a left-arm orthodox spinner. He has made 91 runs and taken 24 wickets in T20 cricket so far. The 24-year-old has an average of 42.76 in first-class cricket. The Mumbai-born has played 30 List A matches and scored 263 runs while taking 47 wickets.

There’s another sad news for DC as according to ANI, Anrich Nortje has tested positive for the strain and is taking the medical facilities of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

Nortje, along with Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and David Miller, were the five South African players who left the recently concluded Pakistan vs South Africa ODI series after the second game to take part in the cash-rich league.

DC will play their next match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday (April 18) at the Wankhede in Mumbai.