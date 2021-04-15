IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell’s first fifty in five years triggers meme-fest on social media

Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell is proving why he’s a worthy buy in the IPL. He inspired Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their second consecutive win on Wednesday. Notably, Maxi was bought by RCB at INR 14.25 crore during the auctions of the fourteenth season held in February, early this year.

In the Wednesday night fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Maxwell played an outstanding knock of 59 runs off 41 deliveries to help his side post 149/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Later, with the game-changing spell of Shahbaz Ahmed, the Challengers won the match by six runs.

In the contest, Maxwell came out to bat in the seventh over and built a crucial stand of 44-runs with skipper Virat Kohli (33) for the third wicket. Although his side lost few wickets in quick succession, including Kohli and AB de Villiers, Maxwell stood like a rock and kept the ticking the scorecard. He only attacked in the death overs and made sure RCB reach a competitive total.

Maxwell’s crucial effort with the willow featured five fours and three sixes. Moreover, it was his first half-century in the cash-rich league for five years. The Victorian, who wasn’t able to smash a single six last year, has already managed to hit five maximums in his first two outings this season.

The 32-year-old represented Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in IPL 2020 and managed to amass only 108 runs from 13 games. However, while playing for a new team this year, Maxwell has shut down his critics and also triggered a meme fest on social media.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

#RCBvSRH

Glenn Maxwell calling Preity Zinta after his back to back brilliant knocks : pic.twitter.com/fuLVI3oOfP — VIYA_Viewek (@Gondia_ki_Gochi) April 14, 2021