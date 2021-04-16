IPL 2021: ‘Humko chahiye full izzat’- Netizens react hilariously to Chris Morris’ blitz against Delhi Capitals

South African all-rounder Chris Morris, the most expensive buy in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), proved his worth with an explosive batting display that propelled the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in the seventh match of IPL 2021.

The 33-year-old, who bagged a whopping INR 16.25 crore contract in the IPL auction, lit up the Thursday night fixture at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Cricket Stadium. Morris exhibited his six-hitting ability and inspired his side to get over the finish line with 2 balls to spare.

His Proteas teammate David Miller played a stunning knock of 62 from 43 deliveries before Morris steal the show with four maximums in the final 10 balls to register an epic comeback, especially when RR were reeling at 42/5 during their chase of 148 runs.

After the match, many users reminisced the previous fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) when RR skipper Sanju Samson had denied taking a single with Morris on the other end. The netizens believed that Morris could have won that game for the Royals as well.

Here is how netizens reacted:

RR owners looking at Chris Morris pic.twitter.com/irXMG7ou0K — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 15, 2021

Pic 1 last match – Paisa mila par izzat nahi mili Pic 2 today – Isse kehte hain Izzat.

Izzat bhi , Paisa bhi – Well done Chris Morris #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/9hLqMk7OKT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 15, 2021

#RRvsDC Sanju samson who denying strike to Chris Morris in last match:- pic.twitter.com/fKSGa7C1kP — Hari Asylum (@hariazylum) April 15, 2021

One South African departed but the other despatched the ball to the galleries. Give it up to #ChrisMorris, the star of the show today. The man has answered the questions on his price tag, in style. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 15, 2021

Chris Morris – "Sanju Samson was hitting like a dream so I wasn't upset after denying the run last match". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 15, 2021

Sometimes you just have to wait for your turn.

Cause that's when you play!

Chris Morris❤🔥#RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/T9P5ZMAGUe — AARYAN (@nobitaAARYAN) April 15, 2021

Chris Morris's six is physically against DC but mentally against Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/zyQLWZ4Ckj — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 15, 2021

Chris Morris entering into dressing room be like 👏#RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/VfQxbj51gO — Ƙríѕнηα ॐ ʀᴄʙ✧ᴄsᴋ™ (@LazyyKrishna) April 15, 2021

During the post-match presentation, Morris was also asked to detail his views concerning that single. The all-rounder said he would be happy to sacrifice his wicket for his skipper as he was hitting the balls quite nicely.

“I was going to run back no matter what to sacrifice because Sanju was hitting it so sweetly. Sanju was hitting it like a dream; I wouldn’t have been too upset if he had hit the last ball for a six,” said Morris.

Morris asserted that the team members learned a lot from the nail-biting thriller against PBKS and brought that confidence in the match against DC.

“Chasing 222, it’s quite a daunting task. For us to get as close as we did on the day, we took a lot out of that first game of ours. Guys took a lot of confidence into the game, but it’s quite nice to know that we can win a game basically from anywhere after being down in the dumps. That’s T20 cricket,” he added.