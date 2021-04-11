IPL 2021: KKR all-rounder Andre Russell comes up with a new hairstyle

The fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Delhi Capitals (DC) have opened their account. While Virat Kohli’s RCB beat last year champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener, the Rishabh Pant-led DC thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the second match.

The third game of the ongoing cash-rich league will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, KKR all-rounder Andre Russell has revealed his intentions for the match.

The official Twitter handle of the Knight Riders shared a fresh new look of Russell where the power-hitter can be seen in his new hairstyle. This time the Caribbean superstar has coloured his hair blonde.

KKR referred to the fact that Russell came up with a new look the last time he had smashed the bowlers out of the park. It was a game against Sunrisers, and the right-handed explosive batter had smacked a 19-ball 49 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Russell has so far played 74 games in the lucrative league, scoring 1517 runs with eight half-centuries. His career strike rate is 182.33, which is the highest in the history of IPL. The Jamaican clean hitter has smashed 105 fours and 129 sixes as well.

For the Knight Riders, Russell is the highest run-scorer amongst active players. He has played 67 games for the two-time winner, amassing 1459 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 184.21, with unbeaten 88 being his highest score.