IPL 2021: KKR vs MI, Match 5: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match prediction

In the fifth match of IPL-2021, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 13.

MI captain Rohit Sharma can replace Chris Lynn with Quinton de Kock in the final XI. While de Kock has been the mainstay opener for MI, Lynn opened in the first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since the South African batsman was in quarantine after returning from his home series against Pakistan. Another thing to look for will be if Hardik Pandya bowls to help the Mumbai based franchise get over their woes of the sixth bowler.

For KKR, Harbhajan Singh, on his comeback, bowled only one over in their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Kuldeep Yadav might replace him for this match.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 27 | Kolkata Knight Riders: 6 | Mumbai Indians: 21 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report

The Chepauk pitch is known for assisting spinners. It gets slower with each innings, and batters have a hard time in timing the ball well. Anyone who gets in and adjusts to the pace will have his willow do the talking. Anything above 165 will be a competitive total.

Probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Match Prediction

Case 1:

KKR wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 40-45

KKR Total: 160-165

Case 2:

MI wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 45-50

MI Total: 170-175

The team batting first to win the match.