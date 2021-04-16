IPL 2021: MS Dhoni on the verge of facing a match ban; here is the reason

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is at the edge of facing trouble when he will lead his troops in the upcoming fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Friday (April 16).

The former India captain played his first professional game in five months – after IPL 2020 – when they faced Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday last week. Not only do the ‘Yellow Army’ faced a defeat, but leader MSD also fined INR 12 lakh for the slow over-rate.

Now, if the Ranch-born superstar commits a similar mistake in the game against the KL Rahul-led side, Dhoni might have to face a ban for at least one fixture. This is because, ahead of the fourteenth edition of the cash-rich league, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had instructed all the eight franchises and match officials that the maximum limit for bowling 20 overs in an innings will be 1 hour and 30 minutes.

As per the IPL Code of Conduct, the penalty for the first over-rate wrongdoing is INR 12 lakh, but if the captain repeats this transgression in the next two games, then he will be taken as a repeat offender. And for the two-time ‘minimum over rates’ culprit, the penalty is a two-to-four game ban. Although, the match referee will make the final decision.

In accordance with Clause 12.7.3 of the IPL Playing Conditions, the officials will calculate the over-rate at the end of each innings. But, they will have to consider the following points as well: