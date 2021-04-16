IPL 2021: PBKS vs CSK, Match 8: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

Having played one match each, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their second match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (April 16).

CSK will try to get over their bowling woes. They will make effective strategies to get PBKS out for a low total, and also, senior players like Faf Du Plessis and MS Dhoni would be looking to score runs since they were dismissed for a knot in their previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC).

After a disappointing bowling performance from PBKS in their opening match of IPL2021 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), KL Rahul will probably replace Riley Meredith with Chris Jordan. Considering the role Jordan plays in his national side, he can break partnerships.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 23 | Punjab Kings: 9 | Chennai Super Kings: 14 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report:

The Wankhede pitch is known as a batter’s paradise. The spinners have very little for them, but the ball swings and pacers of both the teams can take advantage of it.

Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, M Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh.

Match Prediction

Case 1:

CSK wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 55-60

PBKS Total: 175-185

Case 2:

PBKS wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

CSK Total: 165-175

The team batting second will win the match.