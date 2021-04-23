IPL 2021: PBKS vs MI, Match 17: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

In the 17th match of the ongoing IPL, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

PBKS have just won one of their four matches which is a concern for them. KL Rahul will be thinking of replacing Chris Gayle with Dawid Malan. The English star might provide solidarity to the Punjab team with his unhurried style of building an innings.

Whereas, having won two out of their four matches, the MI will be looking to dominate the game. Suryakumar Yadav is in top form, and they have two of the best quality pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Rohit Sharma & Co. will field with the same team they played in the last match.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 26 | Punjab Kings: 12 | Mumbai Indians: 14 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous matches, the Chepauk pitch is difficult to bat on. Batters can get runs here only if they are vigilant and patient. Spinners would get help from the proper surface while fast bowlers need to vary their pace.

Probable XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c, wk), Dawid Malan, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Match Prediction

Case 1:

PBKS wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 45-50

PBKS Total: 150-165

Case 2:

MI wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 40-45

MI Total: 155-170

Team batting first to win the match.