IPL 2021: PBKS vs RCB, Match 26: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

In the 26th match of IPL 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face-off Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PBKS, who have won just two of their six games, beat Mumbai Indians (MI) to resurge back in their fifth match but were once again caught in doldrums as they had a floundering contest against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The KL Rahul led side will have to make a few changes in their playing XI to return back on the winning track.

Meanwhile, after being thrashed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Virat Kohli & Co. grooved back by edging past Delhi Capitals (DC) by a run in their next game. RCB won’t be making any changes in their playing XI and will continue with the same combination.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 26 | Punjab Kings: 12 | Royal Challengers Bangalore: 14 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report:

The Motera pitch is not an easy to bat on. Batters have struggled to pace their innings here. Meanwhile, bowlers have a merry time since spinners can extract turn while speedsters can use their slower ones to trouble the batsmen.

Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle/ Dawid Malan, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques/Fabian Allen, Chris Jordan Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Match Predictions:

Case 1:

PBKS wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

RCB Total: 155-165

Case 2:

RCB wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

PBKS Total: 150-160

Team batting second to win the match.