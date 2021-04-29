IPL 2021: Pragyan Ojha backs Kane Williamson to lead CSK after MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are enjoying a tremendous season so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The three-time champions have won five out of their total six games in the competition and currently placed at the top spot in the points table.

But, their terrific run in the fourteenth edition of the cash-rich league doesn’t change the fact that skipper MS Dhoni is somehow at the end of his career, and CSK would be looking to find the ideal successor of the Ranchi-born superstar for the future.

Many fans feel the ongoing IPL 2021 could be Dhoni’s last season, while several admirers believe that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman might play for one more year. Nonetheless, when it comes to picking Dhoni’s inheritor, the one name that pops up quite often is of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

However, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha is of the opinion that Jaddu can be an ideal candidate for the vice-captain role in CSK, but concerning Dhoni’s idyllic replacement, then Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Kane Williamson is the perfect choice.

“He (Ravindra Jadeja) can be a vice-captain where if you need some help, then can be your guy. But if you’re talking about captaincy, then if there’s one guy who can do it, it’s Kane Williamson. He isn’t being utilized much there (at SRH),” said Ojha in a chat show at Cricbuzz.

Ojha asserted that if Dhoni plays the subsequent edition, then the question of replacing him doesn’t arise, but in the opposite case, CSK should rope in Williamson in the mega auction next year.

“Mega-auction is next year; if MS Dhoni is playing, then this question shouldn’t arise in the first place. However, if he doesn’t play, then you can bring in Kane Williamson as a captain,” added the former left-arm spinner.