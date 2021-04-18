IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR, Match 10: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match Prediction

In the 10th match of the ongoing IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Virat-Kohli led team has got off to a dream start with winning both their matches of IPL 2021. They will try to be consistent with their performances. The RCB team combination will remain the same.

After winning the first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR lost the second one to Mumbai Indians (MI) due to their folly. Eoin Morgan will be looking to get back in rhythm, and also Harbhajan Singh will use his experience to take some wickets. More or less, they’ll play with the same team that played against MI in the last match.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 27 | Royal Challengers Bangalore: 12 | Kolkata Knight Riders: 15 | No Result: 0

Pitch Report:

MA Chidambaram stadium doesn’t offer a lot of swing or bounce. The pacers can exploit the wicket with their decisive use of slower ones. However, as seen in the previous matches of IPL 2021, it’s the spinners that can turn the game at crucial junctures.

Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj & Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh/, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Match Predictions:

Case 1:

RCB wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 50-55

KKR Total: 170-175

Case 2:

KKR wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

RCB Total: 165-170

The team batting second will win the match.