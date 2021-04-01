IPL 2021: Shah Rukh Khan’s witty response to a fan asking if KKR will claim the trophy wins the internet

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular and successful public figures in India. His fans have given him the title of ‘King Khan’ for ruling the Indian film industry. Other than acting, SRK is deeply interested in sports, especially in cricket. No wonder the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Shah Rukh often takes some time out to interact with his fans and followers on social media, where he talks mostly about the fascinating game and the cash-rich league. On Wednesday, the celebrated actor conducted an interesting Question and Answer session and chatted with his die-hard fans on Twitter.

During the online symposium, a fan asked him if the Knight Riders will win the upcoming IPL 2021 trophy or not.

“Bhai kkr cup layegi na is baar?” a Twitter user asked SRK.

Responding to the question, Shah Rukh displayed his side-splitting humour and said: “I hope so. I want to start drinking coffee in that only!”

I hope so. I want to start drinking coffee in that only! https://t.co/s9UvyY2QdV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Speaking about KKR, they missed out on a playoffs spot last year after finishing at the 5th position in the table. In the 2021 IPL auctions, the two-time champions made some interesting buys, including the addition of veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

The inclusion of Bhajji has further strengthened the spin department, which already has the likes of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Skipper Eoin Morgan also pointed this out while talking in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

“I think adding Harbhajan to our squad has strengthened our spin department. If you look at our spin department, on paper, it is one of the best in the tournament, and that is factual. We have to play in Chennai, and it can turn there; it can raise the eyebrows of our spinners there. If we do well in the tournament, our spinners would have bowled well,” said Morgan.

KKR will begin their IPL journey on April 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on April 11.