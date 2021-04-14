IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB, Match 6: Pitch Report, Probable XIs and Match prediction

In their sixth match of the IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (April 14).

Since Virat Kohli opened with Washington Sundar in the opening fixture, he will probably do the same with Devdutt Padikkal to maintain the left-right combination. Shahbaz Ahmed might have to sit in the dug-out as he bowled only one over and even failed to impress with the bat against Mumbai Indians (MI).

For SRH, the wounds run deep. Wriddhiman Saha will continue to open with captain David Warner since the Orange Army will have to stick to the four overseas players who played in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Head-to-Head record

Played: 18 | Royal Challengers Bangalore: 7 | Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10 | No Result: 1

Pitch Report:

The Chepauk pitch is known for assisting the spinners. It is a belter of a pitch that gets flat with time but can be difficult for batsmen if they don’t identify the double pace of the bowlers. Anything above 165 will be a competitive score.

Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Johnny Bairstow (wk), Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Match Prediction

Case 1:

RCB wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 45-50

SRH total: 160-165

Case 2:

SRH wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 50-55

RCB total: 170-175

The team batting second to win the match.