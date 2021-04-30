IPL 2021: WATCH – Shivam Mavi teasingly grabs Prithvi Shaw’s neck after getting hit for 6 fours in an over

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one such tournament that often put compatriots against each other. However, after every game, players always take time to catch up with their friends belonging to opposite teams.

The companionship was on display again after the game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the Rishabh Pant and Co. had recorded the 7-wicket win over KKR on Thursday.

DC opener Prithvi Shaw was the star of the night as he guided his side to get over the finish line with a spectacular knock of 82 runs from 41 deliveries at a breathtaking strike rate of 200.

Shaw started the proceedings in grand style as he took Shivam Mavi to the cleaners in the very first over of DC’s chase. The right-handed batsman hit all six legal deliveries for fours and entered his name in record books. He became the second batsman in IPL history after Ajinkya Rahane to smash six boundaries in an over.

After the match, both players were involved in a hilarious moment as Mavi was jokingly spotted grabbing Shaw’s neck. The Mumbaikar was left wincing, but it also showed the duo’s bonding as they were part of the U-19 World Cup-winning team of the 2018 batch.

The official Twitter handle of IPL shared the video with a caption: “Once the match is completed, friendship takes over. The beauty of #VIVOIPL @PrithviShaw @ShivamMavi23.”

Watch the funny video here:

DC climbs to the second spot in the points table

As DC chased down the target to register the seven-wicket win over KKR, the last year finalists have reached the second spot on the points table. They now have five wins in seven games with a net run rate (NRR) of +0.466.

When it comes to DC players, opener Shikhar Dhawan is currently holding the orange cap with 311 runs from seven matches. In the bowling department, their pacer Avesh Khan is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far. The right-armer has bagged 13 wickets from seven games.

DC’s next fixture is against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the same venue on Sunday (May 2).