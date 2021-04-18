IPL 2021: WATCH – Virat Kohli enacts ‘The Ugly Duckling’; AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal too join the fun

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are having a good time after winning their first two IPL 2021 matches against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The Virat Kohli-led team has recently discovered new talents in their ranks. One such game-changer is the newly acquired Glenn Maxwell. Last year, Maxwell, who had a horrible IPL with Punjab Kings (PBKS), was released just before the 2021 auction. Seeing the opportunity, RCB acquired him for 14.25 crores, more than seven times above his base price. Justifying his bid, Maxwell has scored 39 and 59 runs in the first two games which have turned out to be match-winning knocks for his team and also provided solidarity to their batting.

Another such fresh talent is Shahbaz Ahmed. The 26-year-old comes one down in the batting order and is a genuine all-rounder. The orthodox-left-arm spinner grabbed three wickets in an over against SRH to restrict them from scoring 150 runs. In form, batsmen like Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, and Abdul Samad were trapped by him. Ahmed has proved that he can snatch victory from the jaws of the opponents.

The third discovery in this season has been the rifht-arm seamer, Harshal Patel.

Patel picked up five wickets against MI and is very effective with his slower ones. The 30-year-old was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ for his performance. He followed it up with another good performance by clinching two wickets in his four overs against the ‘Orange Army.’

After finding talent on the field, the Bangalore-based franchise is off to find talent in ‘Supper Theatre.’ In a team bonding exercise, RCB was divided into three groups. Each group had seven players, and they were given a story to perform on stage.

While Kohli played the ‘Ugly Duckling’, AB de Villiers played ‘Cindrella’ for his team. Yuzvendra Chahal, captain of the third team, enacted ‘The Little Red Riding Hood’. Their performance cracked everyone up, and their hilarious acting is a must-watch.

Here’s the video: